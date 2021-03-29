RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Trading 4% Higher

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63. 5,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 207,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,265,625. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in RadNet by 333.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RadNet by 21.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

