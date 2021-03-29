Quark Trading Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $1.78 million and $395.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

