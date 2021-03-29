Qtron Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,745,000 after purchasing an additional 516,655 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 173,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 138,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Apple by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.91. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

