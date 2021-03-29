Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 15th. G.Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $503.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

