Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Raised by Analyst

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

SIG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after buying an additional 467,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,025,000 after buying an additional 237,983 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,134,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

