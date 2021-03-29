Q Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,788 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.8% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,809,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.65. 2,309,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,497,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $180.86 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

