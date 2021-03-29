PWR Coin (PWR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 826.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $66.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 175% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,201.47 or 1.00097434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00034998 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.38 or 0.00299898 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.00 or 0.00368050 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.68 or 0.00651263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00083374 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001922 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

