PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.90.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. PVH has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

