Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the February 28th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pure Gold Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,210. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRTNF shares. Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt raised Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

