Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Pulmonx in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

LUNG opened at $47.96 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $25,532,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

