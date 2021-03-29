Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.38.

NYSE:PSA opened at $244.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $246.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.94.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

