Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 994 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,861 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 764,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 21.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 189,529 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

NYSE MAC opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

