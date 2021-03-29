Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 711 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after buying an additional 1,185,601 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 721,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

ROIC opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

