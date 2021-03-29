Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 213 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Astec Industries worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $76.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.54 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

