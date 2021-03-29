Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 14,200 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Cytokinetics worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $219,393.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,185 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

