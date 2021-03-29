Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ESPR opened at $27.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.