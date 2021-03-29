Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,793 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,919 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $42,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 338.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 159,539 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 117,161 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BOH opened at $93.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

