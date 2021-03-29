Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $55.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $3,094,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,593,341 shares of company stock valued at $170,548,097. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

