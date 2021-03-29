Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.