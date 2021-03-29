Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,793 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after acquiring an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,718 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $93.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

