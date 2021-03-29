Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PUK. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $42.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. Prudential has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $43.68.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
