Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PUK. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $42.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. Prudential has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $43.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prudential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prudential by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.