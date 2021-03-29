Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is Algebris UK Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up about 5.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.