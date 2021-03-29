ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $19,704,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $6,568,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $4,344,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 257,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $21.66. 81,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,732. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

