ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,769,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,676 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $86.95 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55.
Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the period.
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $86.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.
See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.