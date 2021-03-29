ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,769,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $86.95 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.