Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

