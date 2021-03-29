Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.62% of AON worth $299,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $228.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.04. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $151.04 and a 12-month high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.46.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.