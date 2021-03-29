Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $342.53 Million Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,991 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.03% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $342,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,786,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,895,000 after purchasing an additional 573,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,043,000 after purchasing an additional 417,070 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.