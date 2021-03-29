Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $263.22 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,831,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $263,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $38.14 on Monday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

