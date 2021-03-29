Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,151,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Corteva were worth $315,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.91 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.