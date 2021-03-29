Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 10,584 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $287,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after acquiring an additional 61,264 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,947,000 after acquiring an additional 89,945 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

