Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 717 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

