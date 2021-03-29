Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 541.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 119,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

