Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 108,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 113,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 271,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after buying an additional 179,134 shares during the period.

VGSH stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $62.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

