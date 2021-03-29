Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 25,194 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1,121.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,099,000 after buying an additional 3,153,875 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,784,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,203,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,938,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.