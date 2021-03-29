Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

