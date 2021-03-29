PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Up 123.5% in March

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ PYPD traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $9.10. 508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,519. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. As a group, equities analysts expect that PolyPid will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PolyPid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in PolyPid in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.