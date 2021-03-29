POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the February 28th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:POETF remained flat at $$0.85 during trading hours on Friday. 155,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,867. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $285.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

