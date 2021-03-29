Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the February 28th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,688,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PLRTF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $0.62. 663,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,108. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

