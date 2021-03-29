Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the February 28th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,688,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PLRTF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $0.62. 663,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,108. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
