Piper Sandler Weighs in on NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for NCS Multistage in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NCSM opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.35. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.95). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

