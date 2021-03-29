PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.