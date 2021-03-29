PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Up 440.4% in March

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,000 shares, an increase of 440.4% from the February 28th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE PDI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.41. 360,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,055. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after purchasing an additional 125,650 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

