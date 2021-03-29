Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Physicians Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 270.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

