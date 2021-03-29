Phoenix Global Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.13 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $77.32 million and $4.13 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00023058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047737 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00218677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.20 or 0.00960671 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,505,433,749 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Global Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.