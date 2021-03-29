Peter Kent Sells 30,000 Shares of Chilean Metals Inc. (CVE:CMX) Stock

Chilean Metals Inc. (CVE:CMX) Director Peter Kent sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,000.
CMX traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 364,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,357. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. Chilean Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55.
About Chilean Metals
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Chilean Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chilean Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.