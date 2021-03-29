Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Personalis by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,943 shares of company stock worth $205,351. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

