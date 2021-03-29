Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PESI traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

