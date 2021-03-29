PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $151.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

