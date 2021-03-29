Penta Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.61 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Penta has a total market cap of $68.61 million and $346,147.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penta has traded 363.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.01 or 0.00626117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

