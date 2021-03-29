Pennon Group’s (PEGRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEGRY. Citigroup raised shares of Pennon Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Pennon Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $28.33 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

