Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 15th

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.95) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -12.6%.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA stock opened at $116.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.